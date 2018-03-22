5 Holyoke men, including one with 4+ warrants, arrested after police chase

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five Holyoke men, including one with 5 outstanding warrants, are in police custody after a pursuit near Whiting Farms Road Thursday evening.

Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News 20-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vasquez is facing charges including assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating to endanger civilians, resisting arrest and failure to stop for police among other charges.

The other four arrested, 20-year-old Nathan Rivera, 23-year-old Carlos Santiago, 20-year-old Alexander Rodriguez and 21-year-old Nelson Torres, are all facing disorderly conduct charges.

Lt. Albert said Holyoke officers attempted to stop a vehicle after realizing the driver, Montaner-Vasquez was wanted on multiple arrest warrants around 5:30 p.m.

Montaner-Vasquez stopped at first, but then took off, hitting the police cruiser and almost hitting an officer.

In a short pursuit, Lt. Albert said the suspects drove towards the K-Mart Plaza in Holyoke and ran off on foot after hitting an island near the store.

All five suspects were arrested shortly after the pursuit.

Lt. Albert said the incident “ended quickly.”