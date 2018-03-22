17-year-old girl facing multiple charges after threatening to shoot Holyoke school

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 17-year-old girl is facing multiple charges after police say she made threats towards her school Wednesday night.

Holyoke Police Lieutenant Jim Albert told 22News a 17-year-old girl from Holyoke made several threats to the Paulo Freire Social Justice Charter School from her Snapchat account.

Lt. Albert said she is facing charges including threatening to commit a crime, making threats with deadly weapons – explosives and deadly devices, and threatening to shoot a school.

The Snapchat post surfaced around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday stating in part:

Bet the police can’t catch me. If you go to Paulo Freire, don’t go to school because I’m going to shoot the whole school….(Well not everyone).”

Lt. Albert said Holyoke officers located the student at her home and searched the premises with a parent present. No weapons were found.

The 17-year-old was arrested and booked after midnight, an hour after the Snapchat post was reported.