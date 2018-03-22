1 person missing in Three Rivers fire

THREE RIVERS, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is missing following a fire at a multi-family home on Springfield Street in the Three Rivers section of Palmer.

Three Rivers Fire Chief Scott Turner told 22News that there are no additional reports of injuries in the fire.

Palmer’s police chief is asking drivers to avoid the Springfield Street area. That is in the center of Three Rivers.

Ludlow firefighters have been called-in to help put out the flames.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.