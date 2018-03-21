What we know about Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The suspected Austin serial bomber died following a confrontation with police Wednesday, March 21.

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, allegedly detonated a bomb in his vehicle as SWAT officers closed in, approaching the car in a ditch off Interstate 35 near Old Settlers Boulevard. One of the officers was thrown back and had minor injuries, while another one fired at Conditt.

Records show Conditt’s name on a home in Travis County near Pflugerville that he and his father may have bought in February 2017. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed any roommates would help inform the investigation into the suspect’s comings and goings.

Conditt does not have any criminal records in Central Texas. Abbott confirmed the suspect was unemployed and had not been in the military.

Austin Community College records show Conditt was a student there from 2010-2012 but did not graduate.

Police say they believe Conditt is responsible for the series of bombings that have taken place in Austin and at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, since March 2. Two people have died and five were injured in the blasts.

Employment history

KXAN Investigators have learned Conditt previously worked in computer repair and most recently worked for Crux Manufacturing, a Pflugerville robotics and mechanical company which specializes in “exotic” materials.

Earlier today, NBC News reported the bombs were constructed with foreign and “exotic” batteries purchased online.

KXAN Investigators spoke with both the owner and another Crux employee, asking for confirmation of Conditt’s employment and why he was fired last fall. Both declined to answer our questions, saying they’d have to check with law enforcement before commenting further.

Political views

As a student, Conditt kept a blog as part of a class assignment. In posts from 2012, he argued against gay marriage, in favor of the death penalty and against releasing terrorists from Guantanamo Bay.

Conditt describes himself on his blog saying:

My name is Mark Conditt. I enjoy cycling, parkour, tennis, reading, and listening to music. I am not that politically inclined. I view myself as a conservative, but I don’t think I have enough information to defend my stance as well as it should be defended. The reasons I am taking this class is because I want to understand the US government, and I hope that it will help me clarify my stance, and then defend it.