What is a nor’easter?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We have heard the term nor’easter all month long. 22News explains what this weather term means.

Not only did we hear nor’easter once this month, but now four times! It might sound scary but all a nor’easter is, is a rather large storm that has winds from the northeast coming off of the Atlantic Ocean.

This type of storm can happen any time of the year but become strongest from September through April.

Storms like these typically form in the northeast and can bring either snow or rain, depending on temperatures. When the jet stream dips below New England it filters in colder air, which usually means snow.