Westfield residents fighting to save St. Mary’s High School

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of lawn signs were delivered to Kelly’s Home and Garden in Westfield on Wednesday in support of St. Mary’s High School.

Parents and friends of St. Mary’s have been fighting to keep the school open since hearing the parish intends to close the school two weeks ago.

Supporters donated $10 for signs to get the word out to save St. Mary’s.

22News asked Brian Kelley, the owner of Kelly’s, why he got involved with this fundraising effort.

“We transferred our son to St. Mary’s in the eighth grade out of another local school and we’ve seen a massive turn around,” said Kelley. “We couldn’t be happier with the student he’s become, the person he’s become. We credit a lot of that to St. Mary’s.”

St. Mary’s officials are set to meet with Bishop Mitchell Rozanski on Saturday to discuss the future of the school.

All proceeds from the lawn sign campaign will go directly to St. Mary’s.