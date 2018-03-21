Westfield High School celebrates grand re-opening of career center

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)-This morning Westfield High School celebrated the grand re-opening of it’s school career center with a ribbon cutting.

A senior at the school told 22News they had the opportunity to perform CPR on a patient and save their life through an internship provided by the career center.

This student was given that opportunity through the Career Center at Westfield High School.The center is partnered with Career Point in Holyoke, a non-profit profit organization that collaborates with area businesses in the community, assisting those who need jobs, and employers.

In partnering with the School, students can learn how to write resumes, gain internship experience and have access to many other valuable tools.

“Career Point is even going to help them fill out their financial aid forms,” said Westfield Public Schools Superintendent, Stefan Czaporowski. “They’re also going to offer workshops to our students to prepare them with essential skills. Those skills are needed not just in the work place but in life and in college everywhere.. so we’re very excited to have this partnership.”

Among those at the ribbon cutting was the Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development for Massachusetts, who told 22News they’re trying to provide opportunities like this throughout the commonwealth.

“We’re trying to bridge that education pipeline to employers,” said Secretary Rosalin Acosta.”Employers tell us all the time they don’t have enough workers they are needing the workers.. so we’re attacking this on two different paths.”

Students will have access to the career center before and during school hours.. as well as after school ends.