UMass “Bridges to the Future” program helping prospective teachers land jobs

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)- 20 graduate students lined up for interviews at Franklin County Tech Assembly Hall on Wednesday.

They’re all pursuing a teaching internship through the UMass “Bridges to the Future” program.

“Its sort of like speed dating getting to meet them all, learn more about their school and we each learn about each other instead of the classic interview,” said Sidney Packer, Senior at UMass Amherst. “Its fun.”

Accepted candidates will spend one year teaching in a local school district, while doing their course work at night. Many of the teachers conducting the interviews went through the program themselves.

“We get some of the best teachers, there’s a number of our teachers here at tech who have come out of this program and we have a number of interns every year, so it’s a really beneficial for us here to kind of build out our program,” said Jeremy Mailloux, English Teacher at Franklin County Tech.

The purpose of this program is to help these prospective teachers build connections and one day land a job. The majority of candidates who go through an internship get hired by a local school district. The schools represented Wednesday included Greenfield High School, Mohawk Trail Regional School, and Hampshire Regional High School.

Wednesday was the only “interview day” for the Bridges to the Future program. The prospective teachers will next be interviewed in the local school districts.