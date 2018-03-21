Toyota facing lawsuit for soy-based wiring in vehicles

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Automaker Toyota is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims rodents are more attracted to the wiring in their vehicles.

The lawsuit includes vehicles produced between 2012 and 2016.

The claim is that Toyota used a soy-based plastic coating over electrical wires which attracted mice and other rodents.



22News got a complaint from a viewer who said their car’s wiring harness was chewed through, and it will cost $5,500 to fix it.



Balise Service Manager Jason Poore told 22News wire damage is not considered a manufacturer defect, and is not covered under a warranty.



“It’s treated like an automobile accident at a certain point,” said Jason Poore, service manager of Balise Toyota in West Springfield. “Once you get to a certain level we would contact your insurance and they would come out and go through the coverage adjustment just like as if it where in an accident out in the street.”



Poore told 22News the rodent problems are common from the fall into late spring.



He recommends you don’t let your car sit unused for too long. They often find evidence of mice in the air filter compartment, as they search for food sources and material to make a nest.



Depending on the damage, a fix could range from $40 to thousands of dollars.