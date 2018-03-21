Teen girl arrested after South End Middle School threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a teen accused of making a threat toward South End Middle School.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a 13-year-old girl is facing a felony charge of making a false bomb threat in connection with a social media threat she allegedly made.

This is the third teen to be arrested and charged for false school threats in Springfield this week.

More information about the arrest is expected to be released later Wednesday.

Related: