Springfield leaders considering diversity officer position in city council

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield City Council Subcommittee is considering the creation of a new position. City councilors believe a chief diversity officer would help promote diversity and inclusion.

City Councilor Marcus Williams told 22News why he thinks it’s time to create this new role.

“You have MGM who has a chief diversity officer, you have Baystate, you have our academic institutions and it’s time that Springfield gets on that wave as well,” said Williams.

City Councilors address the effort to create a chief diversity Ooficer at their next city meeting.

A decision is expected to made within the next month.