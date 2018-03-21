Snowstorm causing flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) Bradley International Airport has cancelled 30% of Wednesday’s flights in preparation for the incoming snowstorm and weather conditions in other parts of the region.

According to Bradley International Airport spokesperson Alisa Sisic, the airport began adjusting airline schedules Wednesday morning and will continue to adjust flights as needed.

Passengers scheduled to travel are advised to consult their individual flight itineraries and possible re-booking options before leaving for the airport.