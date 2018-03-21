Residents near Old Stage Road in Westfield complaining about potholes

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been bumpy road this winter for drivers traveling on Old Stage Road in Westfield.

Neighbors contacted 22News to check out the gaping potholes along the residential roadway using terms like “horrendous” and “impossible to avoid.”

Jerod Hickey told 22News, it’s the street he grew up on. “The one good thing about it, it keeps the traffic slower for people with children,” he said. “It’s horrible on vehicles.”

22News left a message for Westfield’s Deputy DPW superintendent Casey Berube about what’s being done to alleviate the pothole problem.