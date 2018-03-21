Report: Austin bombing suspect dead in shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – The suspected Austin bomber is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 35, three law enforcement sources confirm to Sally Hernandez of 22News’ sister station, KXAN.

The shooting happened on Interstate 35 in Round Rock, Texas near Old Settlers Boulevard around 2 a.m. local time.

A source says the bomber blew up a device during the incident.

Round Rock police say while northbound I-35 is open, southbound I-35 will be closed for the next four to six hours due to the investigation.

RRPD says there is no immediate danger to the public.

A multi-agency investigation that spanned numerous locations and two cities over the span of several weeks led authorities to the suspect in Round Rock.

The first bombing happened on Friday, March 2 at a home located at 1112 Haverford Dr. in northeast Austin. Anthony Stephan House, 39, died when he picked up a package on his front porch.

The second and third bombing happened 10 days later on Monday, March 12. The first explosion rocked Oldfort Hill Drive in east Austin at 6:44 a.m. Draylen Mason, 17, died at the scene. His mother was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The second explosion that day happened on Galindo Street in southeast Austin. Esperanza Morena Herrera, 75, was critically injured and remains hospitalized.

The fourth bombing happened in southwest Austin in the Travis Country neighborhood on Sunday, March 18 around 8:30 p.m. Two men in their 20s were injured when a tripwire bomb exploded on Dawn Song Drive. This case showed the serial bomber using a different method since in the first three cases involved packages left at homes.

The fifth explosion happened on Tuesday, March 20 in Schertz at a FedEx sorting facility. That explosion led authorities to another suspicious package at the FedEx facility in southeast Austin. On the same day, local and federal authorities confirmed the serial bomber sent two packages from the FedEx shipping store on Brodie Lane.

Over the course of the investigation, KXAN discovered investigators visited numerous hardware stores across the city searching for evidence.