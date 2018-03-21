Pomeroy Farm to stop serving breakfast at Westfield Sugar House

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pomeroy family will no longer serve breakfast at their Sugar House in Westfield as they have been for the past 20 years.

But their longtime maple sugaring operation will continue.

Randy Pomeroy told 22News the recent cold weather has slowed the sap coming from their maple trees.

“It has to do with mother nature,” Pomeroy explained. “Where you need the warm days, cold nights, 45 degrees during the day, 28 at night, with the sun shining during the day.”

Now that they closed the popular breakfast spot, Randy Pomeroy said he and his sister will focus on the next chapter in their business which they’re not quite ready to share with the public.