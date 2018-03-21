Police: Austin bomber died after blowing himself up

(NBC News) Police in Austin, Texas say the man suspected of setting off six bombs, killing two people and injuring several more is dead.

Using what they call “video evidence” and witness information, investigators tracked 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt’s car at a hotel along Interstate 35 in Round Rock.

As they waited for tactical units to arrive, Conditt left the parking lot, driving just a couple of blocks before pulling into a ditch along the side of the highway.

“As members of the Austin Police Department Swat Team approached the vehicle, the suspect detonated a bomb inside the vehicle knocking one of our swat officers back and one our swat officers fired back at the suspect as well,” said Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police say they are not sure if the suspect acted alone in the bombings and urge residents around Austin to remain vigilant as the investigation continues.

“We are concerned that there may be other packages that are still be out there,” said FBI agent Chris Combs.

A motive in the string of attacks has not yet been determined.

