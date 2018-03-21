Montague former police chief to remain on paid administrative leave until 2019

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Montague released the minutes of their closed meetings with former Police Chief Charles Dodge.

Chief Dodge asked the town to hold off on finalizing his separation agreement, so he could continue pursuing a police chief job in a neighboring town.

Chief Charles Dodge voluntarily resigned two weeks ago, after five and half years as chief.

The town placed Chief Dodge on paid administrative leave last year.

Montague Selectboard Chairman Rich Kuklewicz told 22News they made the decision after completing an investigation into the handling of the town’s medical drug disposal box program.



The town is still far away from hiring a new chief.



“We’re beginning the process right now and rather than just rushing forward and hiring within the existing framework, the select board just wants to take a look at that framework for hiring,” said Town Administrator Steven Ellis. “Hiring isn’t imminent but we will keep the community informed as we move forward.”



Ellis said Lt. Chris Bonnett will continue to serve as acting chief until they hire a new police chief.



The terms of the separation agreement allow for Chief Dodge to receive six months of severance pay.

Chief Dodge will remain on paid administrative leave through February 2019.