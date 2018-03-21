Millers Falls’ Mike Douglas to race in Lightning Stock Division at Monadnock

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mike Douglas will be racing full time in the Lightning Stock division at Monadnock this season.

He is also planning to compete at two other tracks in New Hampshire at Claremont and Lee. Douglas told 22News that he would like to listen to many experience drivers as possible and learn some tips and trucks. He would consider Monadnock his local track.

“I have wanted to race there ever since I can remember and the Lightning Stocks is a good class to start,” said Douglas.

Douglas is also planning to race in four to five races in the Mini Stocks. Its the division he would like to be in. He built two of his own race cars.

Douglas has never raced at the weekly level. He has raced around a homemade dirt track in a field a few times. He tried racing dirt bikes when he was younger but racing cars is where he wanted to be.

Douglas told 22News he can’t wait to race. He is a bit nervous but is looking forward to having a great season.

Monadnock Speedway will kickoff their 2018 season on Saturday, April 21 with the return of the Valenti Modified Racing Series and the Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be action kicking off at 5 p.m.