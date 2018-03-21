McKinstry Ave. in Chicopee closed while crews repair damaged transformer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some Chicopee residents are left without power after a transformer blew Wednesday night.

Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News the damaged transformer affected residents around Willimansett and parts of Aldenville.

Officer Wilk explained that an underground transformer on McKinstry Avenue blew and as a result, the road is closed while fire and electric crews work to replace the damaged equipment and restore power.

Drivers are asked to avoid the McKinstry Avenue area at this time.

22News received reports about the power outage a little before 8 p.m.

There is currently no word on when power will be restored or when the road will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.