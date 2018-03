NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 400 trucks attended the funeral service for tow truck driver Daniel Coady in North Andover Wednesday morning.

Coady was struck and killed on I-495 in Andover last week while responding to an accident on the highway.

Trucks as far as the eye can see. Estimated to be over 400 trucks to honor Dan Coady. Please #MoveOver when approaching emergency personnel & tow trucks @ChiefSolomon @OffScanlon #Methuen pic.twitter.com/hGZ6SXkfa4 — Derek Licata (@OffLicata) March 21, 2018

Chief Roy Vasque and the Members of the Lawrence Police Department stand with the Coady’s Towing Family at this time of great loss pic.twitter.com/IbuH1bz9cE — Lawrence Police (@lawrencepolice) March 21, 2018

North Andover MA now. Dozens of tow trucks now lining up for Coady funeral. Rehab Five on scene pic.twitter.com/yWXRFx47Gr — Kevin Sullivan (@ksullboston) March 21, 2018

Canteen 1 along with our brother @RehabFive Working a funeral detail for tow operator Dan Coady. Dan was struck and killed while assisting at an accident scene on Route 495 last week. pic.twitter.com/uyockuUl8i — Providence Canteen (@PVDCanteen) March 21, 2018