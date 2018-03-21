Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy students learning about Passover as holiday nears

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday Passover is just around the corner, and students at Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy are learning about the holiday.

Passover marks the release of the Jewish people from slavery in Egypt.



Wednesday at LYA, students participated in a program where they got to experience life in Egypt during this time.



They got to taste Passover foods and at the end of the program, they experienced Exodus, when the Jewish people left Egypt.



“We are doing it so kids can experience the stories they’ve learned and it’s a fun way to do that,” said Lilia Luzhanskiy, an early childhood director.

Passover begins at sundown on Friday, March 29.