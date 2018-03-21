Local residents hoping for warmer temperatures after fourth nor’easter hits

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A nor’easter is making it’s way to western Massachusetts for the fourth time this month.

Safe to say March came in like a lion. It may be spring but it feels a lot like winter. March is a transition month of leaving the bitter cold of winter and the start of warmer temperatures.

Western Massachusetts has seen nor’easters in the form of rain and snow. One Holyoke resident told 22News he hopes temperatures warm up toward the end of the month.

“We should be feeling spring, this crazy it should be hot right now,” said Alex Tejada. “You never know around here it could be snowy one day then it could be like 50 the next day it’s crazy.”

No’easters can happen any time of the year but become strongest from September through April.

The chance for snow continues past this month.

April’s average snowfall total is 1.6 inches and May is a tenth of an inch.