The Cory J Garwacki Foundation is very proud and excited to invite you to join us at the 3rd Annual Live to Give Gala.
This years event will be on Saturday April 14, 2018 at 6PM and will again be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke MA
- Host for the evening will be Rich Tettemer of WWLP-22News and CJG Foundation board member
- Evening will begin at 6PM with cocktail hour and passed h’ordeuvres
- Silent Auction is open
- At 7PM a welcome to our guests and the introduction of our guest speaker Mr John Martin, guidance counselor at ELHS, and public speaker
- Immediately following, dinner will be served
- Silent auction continues
- Dancing to music provided by Brian Nicks Productions
For tickets and information visit CJGFoundation.com