The Cory J Garwacki Foundation is very proud and excited to invite you to join us at the 3rd Annual Live to Give Gala.

This years event will be on Saturday April 14, 2018 at 6PM and will again be held at the Log Cabin in Holyoke MA

Host for the evening will be Rich Tettemer of WWLP-22News and CJG Foundation board member

Evening will begin at 6PM with cocktail hour and passed h’ordeuvres

Silent Auction is open

At 7PM a welcome to our guests and the introduction of our guest speaker Mr John Martin, guidance counselor at ELHS, and public speaker

Immediately following, dinner will be served

Silent auction continues

Dancing to music provided by Brian Nicks Productions

For tickets and information visit CJGFoundation.com