A dish that is gaining more and more popularity in the states is the South Korean cabbage dish, Kimchi! Sun Kim, from Sun Kim Bop, taught us how to prepare this traditional dish from her home country.

Ingredients:

6 lb. Korean cabbage

1/2 cup Coarse sea salt

1 Tbsp. Rice powder

1 cup Water

1/2 cup Red pepper flakes

1/4 cup Fish sauce

2 Tbsp. Chopped garlic

1 Tbsp Chopped garlic

Green onions

1 Tbsp Sugar