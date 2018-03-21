IRS warning residents of new scheme this tax season

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The IRS is warning you about several schemes to steal your money this tax season.

Liberty Tax Service in West Springfield said one of the most common schemes is a phone call claiming to be from the IRS, and threatening you with jail time if you don’t pay them immediately.

Liberty Tax said the IRS will always contact you via mail.

They won’t typically call you, and they’ll never send you an email.

And there’s a new scheme this tax season.



“The bad guys will actually make a deposit to your bank account, and then they will call you up representing themselves as the IRS, and ask you to return the money,” said Ray Maagero of Liberty Tax Service. “When you give them information that allows them to return the money, they will proceed to take all of the money from your bank account.”

If you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the IRS, just hang up.

You can report it to the IRS and the police.