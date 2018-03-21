Improvement projects continue around the City of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Holyoke has completed several improvement projects using funding from Community Development Block Grants over the last three months.

Completed projects include:

Remediation of the former National Guard Firing Range on Mountain Road

Vista Pruning at McNulty Park

Demolition of 569 South Bridge Street

Demolition of the former Springdale Park Bathhouse/Maintenance Garage

In the coming months, improvement projects will be started in the following areas:

Ely Park

Carlos Vega Park

Pulaski Park

Soucy Park

City sidewalks

Center City Pedestrian Plaza

Veterans Park Monument

Demolition along Main Street

“I think 2018 will be the year that residents and business owners see the public investments in the community that have long been discussed,” Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said in a release sent to 22News. “Demolition of key blighted buildings, visible park improvements, enhanced recreational opportunities and pedestrian friendly amenities will make Holyoke a desirable location to live, work and play.”

