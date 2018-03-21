Illegal dumping angers neighbors on Kensington Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Relief is on the way for a Springfield neighborhood forced to contend with an illegal dumping site.

22News shot video of the junk, trash and debris piling up on Kensington Avenue in the city’s Forest Park neighborhood. It’s privately owned land where a home had been demolished several years ago.

Brian Alvarez, who is the manager of a multi-family home next door, said he’s furious about these conditions.

“Absolutely disgraceful,” Alvarez said. “Because we’ve been doing our best. We renovated this whole building. I know the man who owns this building; he’s appalled as well.”

22News contacted Springfield’s Deputy Code Enforcement Director David Cotter who said he’ll ask the housing court to demand the owner of the lot clean up the mess.

Cotter said it’s a process that often could take 30 days or more.