Holyoke man sentenced to prison time for illegal possession of firearms, ammo

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man was sentenced to 35 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to felon possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, 33-year-old Francisco Figueroa was one of 11 members of the Latin Kings gang arrested in November of 2015. The members of the Holyoke and Springfield chapters were arrested as the result of an investigation into firearms and narcotics trafficking.

Figueroa was prohibited from owning any firearms and ammunition due to a prior criminal conviction. Lelling said he was found to be in possession of several firearms in 2014, however, including multiple rifles.

Figueroa was arrested alongside co-defendant Eric Lopez, who was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Both men pleaded guilty to their charges in June 2016.

Lopez was sentenced on March 15 to 114 months in prison.

Related: