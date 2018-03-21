Holyoke city official wants more to be done in Puerto Rico recovery efforts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people marched in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade, but city councilor Nelson Roman wasn’t one of them.

Roman said he was unhappy that the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee failed to make a statement recognizing poor conditions in Puerto Rico before the six month anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Roman told 22News he wants the city to remember the island and the people of Puerto Rico.

“Again, I’m not trying to get down on my colleagues or make them feel bad and I spoke with a few of them individually,” said Roman. “This isn’t personal this wasn’t my intention but I do have to speak my truth and the truth from the heart and raise awareness for Puerto Rico.”

Holyoke has the largest Puerto Rican population per capita in the United States.

Roman told 22News he hopes that city council members continue to show up for other smaller cultural events as well.