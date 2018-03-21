Hoax threats carry serious consequences

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Parents are very concerned about the false school threats being posted online.

Most of the juveniles have said it’s just a joke, but the consequences are serious.

Three teens were arrested in Springfield this week for hoax threats at STEM Academy, Chestnut Middle school, and South End Middle school. All were charged with felonies.

In addition, a 12-year-old was arrested for a false threat at DuPont Middle School in Chicopee and two more threats Wednesday at Springfield’s Baystate Academy Charter School and the Lt. Clayre Sullivan School in Holyoke.

Here’s a look at all the recent communities investigating hoax threats. At Westfield’s Paper Mill Elementary they are using handwriting analysis to try to identify who did it. The superintendent called Tuesday’s threat “low-level.” The word “BOMB” was written in pencil on a bathroom stall door.

Parent Terry Britton told 22News he’s upset the school didn’t tell them specifics until after dismissal.

“They let us know after the kids were already on the bus or already picked up to then inform us and then by the time we got an answer to say call the Superintendent, the Superintendent’s office was closed.”

School Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski told 22News the incident was handled properly.

“If we had made a call at that time telling parents what was happening, 450 parents would have tried to get into the building and it would have prohibited the police and fire departments from getting into the building,” said Czaporowski.

Even if you create a fake social media account, police can and will track down your computer.