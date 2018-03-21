Extra Holyoke police officers at Lt. Clayre Sullivan School due to threat

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department will have extra officers at the Lt. Clayre Sullivan School on Wednesday after becoming aware of a threat.
Holyoke Police Lt. Larry Cournoyer told 22News the threat was made on a social media platform. He said while they don’t believe there is any validity to the threat, the police department still takes any threat very seriously.
Students in Pre-Kindergarten through eighth grade attend the Lt. Clayre Sullivan School on Jarvis Avenue.
22News has left a message with Holyoke Public Schools for more information.
