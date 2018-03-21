Wednesday Snowstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Accumulating snow is expected in parts of western Massachusetts Wednesday, on the first full day of spring.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Berkshire County for 8AM Wednesday morning through Thursday morning and also for Hampden County starting 2PM Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Here’s what to expect.

Timing:

Wednesday Morning: Flurries but overall dry/cloudy

Wednesday Afternoon: Snow begins from south to north

Wednesday Evening/Night: Snow becomes widespread

Midnight-Thursday 8AM: Snow goes from widespread to snow showers

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Wet and sticky snow

Snowfall Accumulation:

Highest amounts to the south and east

Lowest amounts to the north and west

Most of the snow accumulation during the afternoon/evening today will be on the grass, but road accumulation will be more likely Wednesday evening/night.