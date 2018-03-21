Doug Meservey Jr. set to race in SK Modifieds for Keith Rocco at Stafford this season

CHATHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Doug Meservey Jr. is set to race in the SK Modifieds at Stafford Motor Speedway this season for Keith Rocco Racing.

Doug Jr. and his dad were talking about what his options were for modified. They asked around as they called veteran race car driver Dan Avery and he sent them to the Arute Family and then contacted Keith Rocco.

“We talked to (Keith) Rocco for a like a week or so and then me and my dad we talked just figured out what we were gonna do. It got to the point where it was getting close and we really didn’t have the money to do it besides what we had,” said Meservey.

Doug Jr. raced for David Hill and Hillbilly Enterprises last year in one modified race at Myrtle Beach Speedway where he went and felt it was a great learning experience and learned a lot. Meservey wanted to race in the modifieds as he was unable to get sponsorship. He raced in the New England Pro 4 Modifieds last season.

Zudy Software is coming on board to sponsor Meservey in the SK Modified division. The plan is to run the full season and hope to gain more sponsorship to race the entire season. Their headquarters is down in Orlando, FL. Zudy is an online company that does no code apps for businesses and make it easier for companies to manage everything online. They have also have a location in Harwich, MA.

“There really good family friends. My grandpa has always been family friends with the Kennedy’s. It kind of shown interest in racing and they wanted to help me out because I am a local kid and there from Cape Cod,” Meservey said.

Doug Jr. and the Meservey family are no stranger to racing as Doug Jr. is a third generation driver as his grandfather Dan, Sr his dad Doug his uncle Dan, Jr and cousin Brett have raced in the Pro 4 Modifieds. Doug and Dan, Jr have raced in the modifieds. Doug Meservey SR’s last win came in the SK Modified invitational back at Stafford on October 11, 2003. Ted Christopher finished second to him in the event. Doug Jr. has always wanted to race at Stafford. He knows going into Stafford that the biggest thing is he has to have an open mind and listen to everybody.

The biggest thing he knows about this season is he gets to work with Keith Rocco and can act like a sponge and just absorb the information that will be given to him because he knows he will be going out with top notch equipment with a good setup. Between his father, grandfather, and Keith Rocco, Meservey, Jr feels he will learn a lot this season in where it will be a big learning year as he will be competing for rookie of the year.

“I am excited. We’re gonna be testing soon with (Keith) Rocco and he will show me the ropes and see where I gotta go. What I gotta do. Just excited to go out and start listening to everybody,” Meservey said.

The reason why the Meservey family chose the Stafford Motor Speedway to race on Friday night is because of the wonderful management and the hard work by the Arute family. in particular Mark Arute over the last several years has provided such a professional racing environment.

Doug Jr. will be turning 18 on April 21 a week before the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler. The NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler will kickoff the 2018 season at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday through Sunday April 27-29.