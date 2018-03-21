Hundreds of animals seized from RI home; 2 men arrested

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Two men were arrested on animal cruelty charges Tuesday as investigators removed more than two dozen dogs from a Smithfield home.

Members of the Smithfield Police Department, Woonsocket Animal Control and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) were seen taking the dogs out of the Pleasant View Avenue home in crates and loading them into trucks.

Michael Williams and Michael Santos were taken in custody, each on 25 counts of unnecessary cruelty, according to RISPCA Director of Operations Joe Warzycha. Warzycha said 25 dogs were confiscated after they were found to be living in squalid conditions inside the home, which was condemned.

“[They were] standing in their own feces and urine,” said Warzycha of the dogs. “So the living conditions are the basis of the charges.”

The dogs, a mix of Bulldogs and French Bulldogs, four of them pregnant, are now being housed at the RISPCA and various municipal shelters. Depending on the outcome of court proceedings, the animals could be placed up for adoption.

“A lot of them were reluctant or unwilling to walk,” Warzycha said, “I don’t know if it was just because they had been confined in these cages for so long.”

Investigators also seized hundreds of rats and approximately 100 snakes, which were living in better conditions. Jim Arnolds, the owner of Pure Paradise Pets, confiscated the snakes, which he said were a mix of Ball pythons and boas. Some of the snakes were as large as eight feet in length. He told Eyewitness News the scene was overwhelming and described the quantity of snakes as “scary.”

A neighbor told Eyewitness News this wasn’t the first time they’ve seen police at the home. According to Warzycha, the RISPCA seized roughly 30 dogs from that residence last year and Williams was also charged then.

Warzycha said he hopes Williams is barred from owning any animals in the future.