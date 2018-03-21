Develop Springfield celebrates 10th anniversary with dinner event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people celebrates the 10th anniversary of Develop Springfield Wednesday night. The organization works to revitalize and redevelop the city.

Wednesday night was the organizations 7th annual Celebrate Springfield dinner.

The organization presented the first ever Cornerstone Award to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, as well as Partners in Progress awards to Bob Bolduc, the founder of Pride, and Joan Kagan, president and CEO of Square One.

Nick Fyntrilakis, the chairman of Develop Springfield told 22News about future projects the organization is working on,

“We’re getting close to completing the Springfield innovation center, which is gonna be the home to valley venture mentors,” said Nick Fyntrilakis, chairman of Develop Springfield. “It’s one of our signature projects, it’s a key project for us and for the city.”

Valley Venture mentors helps startup businesses grow.

The innovation center is expected to be complete within the next few months.