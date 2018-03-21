Cooley Dickinson launches program to help new moms recovering from opioid use

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Women’s Health launched a program to help new moms recovering from opioid use.

The program was created after midwives started noticing an increase in babies being born with a dependency to opioids.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a baby is born suffering from opiate withdrawal in America every 25 minutes, part of the reason Cooley Dickinson Hospital’s Women’s Health launched the program “New Beginnings.”

It’s a program that provides critical support to expecting and postpartum mothers recovering from opioid abuse.

Dr. Estevan Garcia, Chief medical officer of Cooley Dickinson Hospital, told 22News, “This opioid crisis we needed to focus on that here and as part of our community outreach, moms in crisis are really a focus for us as an organization.

The postpartum group meets for an hour every other Tuesday at “Yellow House,” the Cooley Dickinson Women’s Health building, right next to the hospital.

The program provides recovery care to mothers with substance abuse disorders.