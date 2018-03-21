Constant storms stretching DPW budgets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday morning is getting off to a quiet start weather-wise, but that will not be the case as the day goes on. In Springfield and throughout western Massachusetts, DPW trucks will be out through the day pre-treating the roads, and later doing some plowing.

Springfield’s snow removal budget is $1.6 million, but the Springfield DPW was already $250,000 over budget ahead of our last nor’easter. Costs can quickly add-up when dealing with a storm, from paying private plow contractors to covering the cost of materials such as salt and sand.

Springfield DPW Superintendent Chris Cignoli said that the cost of clearing the storms we have been having can be around $100,000 to $150,000.

The good news is that this storm does not look like it will affect the morning commute, but there could possibly be some issues for the evening commute. To find out what to expect and when, check out the latest 22News Storm Team Forecast.