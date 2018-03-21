Chicopee police looking for runaway teens

CHICOPEE Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking for two teenage boys who allegedly ran away from a home on Fairview Avenue Monday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News Jonah Miner, 16, and Benjamin Wheeler, 15, possibly ran to Springfield near the Springfield Plaza or areas surrounding St. James Avenue.

Miner was last seen wearing a black coat, has brown eyes, is 5’8″, and weighs 150 pounds. Wheeler has blue eyes, medium brown hair, is 4’10”, and weighs 114 pounds.

Police ask anyone who has seen the young men to contact their detectives at 413-594-1740.