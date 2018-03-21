Chicopee PD looking to identify shoplifting suspects who led officer on chase

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are looking to identify two shoplifting suspects who led an officer on a chase down Memorial Drive Tuesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the man and woman seen in the surveillance photos above left the CVS on Memorial Drive around 12:30 a.m. without paying for baskets full of merchandise. They got away in a red four-door vehicle, which Wilk said almost struck a police cruiser while pulling out of the store’s parking lot.

Wilk said the officer followed the suspects’ car as it sped down Memorial Drive disregarding all traffic lights. The officer had to end the pursuit, however, for safety reasons.

The woman suspect is described as 5’3″ to 5’5″ tall, with a medium build, brown hair and glasses. The man is described as 6′ tall, stocky, with a bald head and a beard.

If you recognize either suspect, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740 or message them on Facebook.

Wilk said they are facing a multitude of charges in connection with the shoplifting and police chase.