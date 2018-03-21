Cambridge College graduates one step closer to hospitality industry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly a dozen Cambridge College graduates took their first next step to joining the hospitality industry in Springfield.



With support from the New England farm workers in Springfield, these graduates hope to be hired as part of the MGM workforce.



Graduate Yoly Carrasquillo of Holyoke told 22News she’s excited about what she learned.



“I’m protecting the people, people that are coming in, people that are having issues, anything that has to do with the casino, we’re going to be there, one time, every time, whenever they need us,” said Carrasquillo.



One of Wednesday’s graduates, Timothy Mock of Springfield, has already been hired as a security officer at MGM Springfield.

