Bulletproof backpacks designed to stop handguns, not assault rifles

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After yet another school shooting, parents are wondering what they can do to protect their kids.

Based out of Lowell, Bullet Blocker manufactures bulletproof school supplies including backpacks.



With each year, security investments are becoming a bigger part of school budgets.



But with school resources limited, parents are searching for options. Joe Curran founded Bullet Blocker 11-years-ago after the shooting at Virginia Tech.



“I had some old bullet proof vests,” said Curran. “I cut them up and put them in the backpacks and told the kids if a bad guy comes in with a gun, hold the backpack between you and him.”

Curran said the bullets won’t stop an assault rifle, but they do stop handguns, shotguns and small caliber rifles.



For schools that don’t allow backpacks, they also make bulletproof briefcases, notebooks, binders and clothing.

So how much are you willing to pay for peace of mind?



Backpacks are between two and $400.