Baystate Academy Charter School on daylong lockdown following threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Academy Charter School is on lockdown Wednesday after a threat was made on social media.

Baystate Academy Charter School Executive Director Tim Sneed told 22News they were notified by students about the Snapchat threat at 7:00 a.m. At this time, he said the school was put on lockdown and police were called to the school.

Sneed said they don’t believe the threat is credible, but that they are being “overly cautious.”

Classes are going on as scheduled, but the school will remain in lockdown the rest of the day.

Sneed told 22News police officers will be at the school the rest of the week.