Amherst to vote next week on town government changes

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst voters will decide next week whether to change their town government.

This will be the third attempt in more than two decades to update the Amherst town charter.

If passed, the new town charter would install a 13-member town council to replace 240 town meeting members. The Town Manager position would remain under the proposed new charter.

Adam Lussier, owner of Zanna Women’s Clothing, told 22News he supports the new form of government, “Now the governing structure is town meeting members, volunteers (if you will), non-paid. I feel the needs of the town are needed to be settled by and worked on by professionals.”

Each voter is represented by two district representatives and three at-large members.

If the new charter passes, It would also move Election Day from March to November, in an effort to improve voter turnout.

Residents will vote on the new charter this Tuesday, March 27th.