3 men arrested after woman shot on Fort Pleasant Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested after a woman was shot on Fort Pleasant Avenue Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the woman victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Springfield residents 26-year-old Artwain Davis, 25-year-old Samuel Davis, and 19-year-old Raequese Wright have been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and discharge of a firearm within 500 ft. of a building in connection with the shooting.

Wright was also charged with unlawful wiretap after Walsh said he retrieved his cell phone in the back of the cruiser while handcuffed, and began recording the officers.

The three men were arrested at 51 Fort Pleasant Avenue shortly after the shooting.