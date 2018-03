LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a three car accident on Converse Street early Wednesday evening.

Longmeadow police said the person taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries.

The accident closed a portion of Converse Street a little after 6 p.m., as crews worked to clear the area during rush hour.

The road has since reopened.

