18-year-old facing multiple drug charges after police search in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An 18-year-old man is facing multiple drug charges after police say he was involved in heroin sales in the Fort Pleasant Avenue area.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Joseph Mejias-Soto was arrested Wednesday morning after officers found 39 bags of heroin during a search.

Mejias-Soto is being charged with conspiracy to violate narcotics drug laws, concealed ID of a motor vehicle, having an unregistered motor vehicle, having an uninsured motor vehicle, violation of a drug free school zone, and three counts of distribution of heroin.



No further information was available.