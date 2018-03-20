Winter Storm Warnings and Watches issued for Wednesday snow storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Yet another March coastal storm will bring accumulating snow to western Massachusetts.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for central/eastern Hampden County with the highest accumulations expected there.

Where there is less certainty of achieving higher accumulations, Winter Storm Watches have been issued for western Hampden, all of Hampshire, eastern Franklin and southern Berkshire Counties from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Here’s what we’re currently expecting:

Timing:

Wednesday Morning Commute: Flurries and Light Snow Showers Arriving

Wednesday 9AM-Noon: Snow becomes widespread and steadier

Wednesday Afternoon-Wednesday Night: Steady snow, briefly heavy at times

Midnight-Thursday 8AM: Steady snow gradually tapers off to flurries and snow showers and then ends.

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Wettest Snow Wednesday Afternoon

Snowfall Accumulation:

Highest amounts to the south and east

Lowest amounts to the north and west

Wet and sticky snow

Most of the snow accumulation during the day Wednesday will be on the grass, but road accumulation will be more likely Wednesday evening.

Here’s our snowfall forecast map.

Quick cutoff from several inches of snow to those who get very little

Uncertainty: Given the quick cutoff, determining where exactly that cutoff is will mean a big difference in accumulation. Figuring out exactly where this cutoff happens is tricky.

Stay with 22News as we continue to fine tune the forecast and likely make future adjustments to our snowfall forecast.