What we know about the Austin bombings

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Five explosions in three weeks. Two people are dead and the Austin Police Department, as well as several federal agencies, are working around the clock to determine who is responsible and what the motive might be. Authorities are currently working under the theory that all the explosions are connected.

Here’s a look at each explosion and the victims in each case.

First Explosion

Date: Friday, March 2

Time: 6:55 a.m.

Location: 1112 Haverford Dr. (northeast Austin)

Deceased victim: Anthony Stephan House, 39, black male

What: A device in the form of a package detonated on House’s front porch. He died a short time later at the hospital.

Anthony Stephan House (Courtesy/Norrell Waynewood)

Second Explosion

Date: Monday, March 12

Time: 6:44 a.m.

Location: 4806 Oldfort Hill Dr. (east Austin)

Deceased victim: 17-year-old Draylen Mason, black male.

Injured victim: Woman in her 40s — she is the 17-year-old’s mother.

What: The package was brought inside the home, where it exploded in the kitchen.

Draylen Mason playing the bass. (Courtesy: East Austin College Prep)

Third Explosion

Date: Monday, March 12

Time: 11:50 a.m.

Location: 6708 Galindo St. (southeast Austin)

Injured victim: 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera, Hispanic woman

What: The package was found outside her home and exploded when she picked it up

Authorities investigating a deadly explosion on Galindo Street on Monday, March 12, 2018. (KXAN Photo)

Fourth Explosion

Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive (Travis Country neighborhood)

Injured victims: 22 and 23-year-old white males

What: The device was attached to a tripwire, which is different than the three packages in the previous bombings.

Authorities working a bombing scene on Dawn Song Drive on Monday, March 19, 2018. The device exploded on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (KXAN Photo)

Fifth Explosion

Date: Tuesday, March 20, 2018

Time: 12:30 a.m.

Location: FedEx ground sorting facility located in Schertz, Texas (approximately 75 miles south of Austin)

Injured victim: One female worker (reported her ears were ringing, she was checked onsite and released)

What: The FedEx package was shipped from Austin and bound for an Austin address when it exploded at the Schertz ground sorting facility. The package was moving on a conveyer belt when it detonated. Authorities believe the package was sent from the FedEx shipping store on Brodie Lane in Austin. FedEx confirms the person responsible sent two packages — the second package that did not detonate has been turned over to law enforcement.

Other: On the same day, around 6:19 a.m., Austin police responded to a suspicious package at the FedEx facility in southeast Austin.

Authorities working the package that exploded at the FedEx facility in Schertz on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)