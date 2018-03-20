Walgreens agrees to pay $5.5M for overcharging prescription drugs

BOSTON Mass. (WWLP) – Walgreens has agreed to pay $5.5 million for allegedly overcharging prescription drugs that were covered under the state workers’ compensation insurance system.

According to state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, the agreement that was reached Tuesday morning resolves allegations that happened between 2008 and 2017.

Such allegations stated Walgreens violated state consumer protection laws by overcharging for prescriptions for work related injuries charged under the worker’s compensation system.

“Our office found that over many years, Walgreens overcharged workers for various legitimate prescriptions,” AG Healey said in a news release to 22News.

Additionally, the settlement requires the company to put procedures into place that will prevent further overcharges on prescriptions charged under the workers’ compensation system.

Future Walgreens’ sales are also subject to potential audit reviews from the attorney general’s office as a result of the settlement.