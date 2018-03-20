Two Austin FedEx locations involved in bomb investigation

APD is investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx Location on McKinney Falls Parkway

A FedEx Office on Brodie Lane is closed. Police there say the package that exploded in Schertz Tuesday morning may have been shipped from that location

The package that exploded in Schertz was bound for Austin, NBC News reports

Update: 1:07 p.m.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — FedEx released a statement on the package explosion at its Schertz facility and second suspicious package found in the Austin McKinney Falls Parkway location. The company said the second package was secured and turned over to law enforcement.

“We have provided law enforcement responsible for this investigation extensive evidence related to these packages and the individual that shipped them collected from our advanced technology security systems,” FedEx tweeted.

Update 12:51 p.m.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard observed FBI agents at the Brodie Lane FedEx measuring doors with a tape measure and covering some entrances with butcher paper inside the location.

A robbery detective told KXAN that method is used to determine height.

Update 12:15 p.m.

Austin police held a briefing just after noon Tuesday, providing few details on the investigation at the FedEx facility on McKinney Falls Parkway. An officer could not confirm if officials planned to detonate a package at the facility.

APD reminded residents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Update 11:34 a.m.

A source briefed on the investigation tells NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez police were about to blow up a suspected bomb at the FedEx facility near the Austin airport. The source says officials believe the suspected bomber mailed two packages from a FedEx drop-off center in Austin. One of them exploded at a Schertz, Texas, FedEx facility, while the other arrived at the McKinney Falls Parkway FedEx facility.

Both packages have nails in them, a source said, and both were headed to Austin addresses.

Update 11:10 a.m.

The Sunset Valley Police Department says the FBI is investigating “a confirmed link between packages involved in the Austin bombing investigation and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley. It appears that the source of the suspect packages was a private package delivery office in Sunset Valley.” It says it does not know of any known public safety threats but urges residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious packages or items.

Officers and FBI agents are on scene at a FedEx store on Brodie Lane.

Update 11:09 a.m.

APD tweeted that it responded to 420 suspicious package calls between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to about 1,257 calls since March 12.

Update 10:40 a.m.

Tuesday morning, Austin interim Police Chief Brian Manley addressed the Austin City Council to give them an update on the Austin bombings. He said that the specific components in the devices make investigators believe they are all related. They are holding back on sharing specific things about the packages that only the bomber may know.

Full Story:

Austin police are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx Ground facility in Austin. The city is on high alert after four package explosions in three weeks.

The facility, at 4117 McKinney Falls Parkway, is near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. Austin police confirm they are investigating after a call came in at 6:19 a.m. Deputies from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene, as well as members of the Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS.

FedEx employees evacuated and some were told to go home after a meeting with managers. It’s not known how many were working at the time.

At 9 a.m., KXAN received information that a FedEx Office Print and Ship Center at 5601 Brodie Ln. in south Austin was surrounded by authorities. When KXAN called the office, there was an automated message that said the location was closed for the day. Photos show the area is roped off with crime tape.

A Sunset Valley police officer at the scene told KXAN’s Alyssa Goard the package that exploded at the Schertz facility was shipped from the Brodie Lane location. Sunset Valley police says it started assisting the FBI around 6:30 a.m. by providing perimeter security as it investigates.

The Sunset Valley Police Department says the FBI is investigating “a confirmed link between packages involved in the Austin bombing investigation and a mail delivery office in Sunset Valley. It appears that the source of the suspect packages was a private package delivery office in Sunset Valley.” It says it does not know of any known public safety threats but urges residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious packages or items.

Tuesday morning Chief Manley addressed the Austin City Council to give them an update on the Austin bombings. He said that the specific components in the devices make investigators believe they are all related. They are holding back on sharing specific things about the packages that only the bomber may know.

APD tweeted that it responded to 420 suspicious package calls between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total to about 1,257 calls since March 12.

Inside the Facility

One employee, who asked not to be named, said they didn’t receive warnings about packages at their facilities because previous bombs in Austin were left overnight and not sent through official delivery systems.

“When the boxes come down the belts or the sorters sort them out, you can’t tell if it’s an explosive box,” the employee said. “There’s no way to tell at all.”

Employees evacuate Austin FedEx facility

The intersection of McKinney Falls Parkway and Burleson Road has re-opened to traffic, but entrances and exits to the FedEx facility are blocked off. FedEx drivers were gathered outside waiting to get into work told KXAN’s Wes Rapaport the facility processes between 20,000 to 30,000 packages a day, and each driver will deliver between 200 and 300 packages a day.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday a package bomb went off at a FedEx Ground facility in Schertz, Texas, about 75 miles southwest of Austin. Officials say that package was bound for Austin. This comes in the wake of four package bombings in Austin in the past three weeks, in which two people have died and four people have been hurt.